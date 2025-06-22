Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.80.

PKG opened at $186.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average is $205.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

