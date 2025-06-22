Penny Stocks To Research – June 20th

BigBear.ai, Innovative Eyewear, and TeraWulf are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 150,516,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,177,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

Shares of LUCY stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $3.48. 104,852,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.49. Innovative Eyewear has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,895,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,581,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

