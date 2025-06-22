Plurilock Security (CVE:PLUR) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 196,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 153,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Plurilock Security Stock Down 10.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

Plurilock Security Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

