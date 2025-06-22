Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Purchases 541 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.