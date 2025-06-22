Promising Bank Stocks To Follow Today – June 19th

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that entitle investors to a proportional ownership stake in those banks. Their performance typically reflects factors such as net interest margins, loan default rates, regulatory capital requirements, and overall economic conditions. As financial-sector equities, bank stocks can offer dividend income but are also exposed to credit risk and changes in interest rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.99. 43,800,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,526,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.26. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $31.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.45. 6,961,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,932. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.42. The company has a market capitalization of $490.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.83. 9,583,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,464. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $760.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

