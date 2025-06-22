Promising Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Aurora Cannabis, Quantum Biopharma, and Tilray Brands are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cultivation, production, distribution or ancillary services (such as equipment, technology or testing) for cannabis and hemp-based products. Investing in these stocks exposes shareholders to the industry’s unique regulatory landscape, legal uncertainties and market volatility driven by shifting legalization and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.68. 6,293,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 million, a P/E ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

QNTM traded up $4.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.18. 644,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,464. Quantum Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray Brands stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 50,610,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,338,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

