Promising Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – June 20th

Apple, lululemon athletica, PDD, Paychex, Garmin, Toll Brothers, and Celsius are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $200.99. 55,444,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,480,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.00.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.35. 2,970,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,602. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.12. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,832,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,340. Paychex has a 1 year low of $115.40 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its 200 day moving average is $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.88. 896,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.58. Garmin has a 1 year low of $158.90 and a 1 year high of $246.50.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $108.54. 1,477,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,290. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

