Promising Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and BigBear.ai are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. 83,180,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,051,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 150,516,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,177,750. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.29.

