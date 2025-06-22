Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

