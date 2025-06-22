QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,615 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 106.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5%

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

