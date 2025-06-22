QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 439 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $172.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.32 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.