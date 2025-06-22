QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,569,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 982.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 489,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,851,000 after buying an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,551,000 after buying an additional 381,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $241.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $127.04 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

