QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Unifirst by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Unifirst by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Unifirst by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unifirst by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unifirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Unifirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.41. Unifirst Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Unifirst had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Unifirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Unifirst announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unifirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Unifirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

About Unifirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

