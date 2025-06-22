QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Natixis purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 97.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

