QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

CHKP opened at $218.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.88 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

