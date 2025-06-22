QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $218,430,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,954,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 16,190.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 552,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total transaction of $2,826,704.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,976 shares of company stock worth $52,261,361. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.57.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

