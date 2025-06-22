QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $269.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

