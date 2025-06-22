QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 432 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day moving average is $150.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

