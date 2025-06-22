Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 385,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,297,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Relay Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,422 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $182,423.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,350.99. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,128. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $280,981. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.