Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 50,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 30,974 shares.The stock last traded at $8.84 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Renault Stock Performance

Renault Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.11%.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Further Reading

