Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,544 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,748 shares of company stock worth $89,478,971. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $476.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.83. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $493.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

