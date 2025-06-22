Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 5,595 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ventas were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Ventas news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,133,132.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,700.08. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

