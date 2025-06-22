Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $15,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 611,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,064,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,375. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 370,111 shares of company stock worth $49,140,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

