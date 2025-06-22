Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of UGI worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UGI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after buying an additional 51,861 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in UGI by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UGI by 3,449.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 269,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in UGI by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 87,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UGI Price Performance
UGI opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.
UGI Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.
UGI Profile
UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.
