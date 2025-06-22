Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 48.35% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.