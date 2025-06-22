Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 313 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $20,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FNF opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

