Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $20,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $406.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.44 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

