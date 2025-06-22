Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Post were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Post by 68.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Post by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 112.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Post by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Post by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:POST opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz bought 186,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,298,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,027,556.37. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,546.47. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on POST

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.