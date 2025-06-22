Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of American Financial Group worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

