Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KKR shares. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.