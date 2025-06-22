Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,790,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,461,710,000 after purchasing an additional 698,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,056,441,000 after purchasing an additional 528,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,490,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $848,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,599,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.