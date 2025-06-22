Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Medpace were worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.30.

Medpace Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $309.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

