Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.55 and a 200 day moving average of $370.90.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.39.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

