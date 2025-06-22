Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $349,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,193,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

