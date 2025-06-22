Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.24 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Trane Technologies
In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Trane Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TT stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $436.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.13 and its 200-day moving average is $376.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trane Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
