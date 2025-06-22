Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.07 Million Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 56,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. This trade represents a 38.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:APH opened at $93.78 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.