Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.81 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after buying an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,706,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $127,397,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

