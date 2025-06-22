Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.45 Million Holdings in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Belden were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Belden by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Belden by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Belden by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Belden by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Belden stock opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.23. Belden Inc has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Benchmark upped their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

