Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.30 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

ICE opened at $178.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.21 and a twelve month high of $181.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

