Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.45 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $21,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,009,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,548,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 9,563.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,526,000 after acquiring an additional 465,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on SEI Investments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.