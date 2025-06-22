Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.35 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of OGE Energy worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

