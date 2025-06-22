Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.97 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,718 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.7%

ORI opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

