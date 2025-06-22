Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.06 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Eagle Materials worth $23,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $196.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.62 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

