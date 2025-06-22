Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 162.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,312 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Qualys were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 246.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Qualys Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $63,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,502.18. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,496,012.53. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,105 shares of company stock worth $4,390,137. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

