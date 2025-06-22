Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $15.76 Million in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 395,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.75 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $762,259. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

