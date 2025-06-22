Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $22.17 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,008,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,171,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after buying an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,302,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

