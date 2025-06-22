Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

