Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after acquiring an additional 114,855 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $87.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

