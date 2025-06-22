Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 128,802 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 111.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,802 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of RLI worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

NYSE RLI opened at $72.05 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

