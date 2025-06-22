Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 203,487 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,487 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $20,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

